FPCCI President discusses issues on Pak-Japan trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):On the second day of his visit to Japan, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai discussed with authorities of Japan Ministry of Economy and Trade various issues of bilateral trade and economic relations to find means for rapid advancement on these two counts.

The issues under discussion included opening of new bank accounts, said a FPCCI statement here on Tuesday.

The Japanese side was represented by Deputy Director General Trade, Haruhisa SOMAYA, Director (South Asia) MIYAKE Yasujiro and Deputy Director Investment Facilitation Takayuki KANAI.

He also informed that many operational bank accounts of Pakistanis in Japan were being suspended for certain reason. The METI officials informed that the same problem was being faced by Japanese nationals in Pakistan which was hampering the ease of bilateral trade.

President of FPCCI assured METI officials to take up this matter with the Pakistan government and a joint meeting would be held in August 2019 to discuss bilateral banking procedures. METI officials appreciated the of President FPCCI for his efforts.

FPCCI President also met newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Imtiaz Ahmed at the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo and discussed promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

He also discussed the issues of bilateral banking with him and informed regarding the joint meeting to be held in August 2019 between METI officials and Government of Pakistan representatives and officers.