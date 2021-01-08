UrduPoint.com
FPCCI President Expresses Resolve For Promoting Business, Investment

Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Friday assured the continuous support to all business community and industry for promoting trade and investment opportunities in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (PASPIDA).

The delegation headed by Arshad islam visited the FPCCI and congratulated newly elected President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, says a news release received here on Friday.

The delegation shared its concerns over the issues related to taxes, customs duty, and said that the business sector especially importers of automobile items suffer the most as the authorities have failed to control the flow of smuggled auto parts in the market.

The delegation urged the president for support of FPCCI in reducing the multiple taxes and customs duties in order to compete in the local market.

The meeting suggested that FPCCI consider the formation of a centralized committee with the consensus of all associations dealing with automobile parts dealers, importers, and local manufacturers to address the issues of income tax, sales tax, and customs.

It was proposed that the formation of groups under FPCCI to meet with the authorities particularly the National Tax Commission, Customs, Valuation Department, and other relevant departments to address the issues of the automobile parts business sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said FPCCI was determined to resolve all the issues of business community which were long-awaited and had not been taken up due to the constraint of pandemic and lockdown during the last year.

FPCCI Vice President Athar Sultan Chawla, speaking on the occasion, welcomed the suggestion and said that every possible effort would be made to protect and promote the business community and industry.

