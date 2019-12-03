FPCCI President illegally nominates SAARC Chamber’s members: Mirza Abdul Rehman

The illegal activities in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), under ruling group continue as the President, Eng. Daroo Khan has recently sent the names of all irrelevant persons for the membership of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) The illegal activities in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), under ruling group continue as the President, Eng. Daroo Khan has recently sent the names of all irrelevant persons for the membership of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The former Vice President of FPCCI, Mirza Abdul Rehman has alleged that the FPCCI chief nominated the persons for SAARC Chamber’s general body without consulting or even the knowledge of anyone in the general body or any member trade body of the Federation. He said that the nominations should be sent of those who have trade relations with SAARC countries but he revealed that none of the nominees have any kind of trade or business or office bearers of any trade body.

He said that the trade bodies that have been deprived of their lawful right are sending the detail of illegal act by the Federation‘s President to Director General Trade Organizations. He also appealed the votes of all member trade bodies to vote for only those candidates having credible reputation. He announced the challenge the election of SAARC Chamber’s President and the UBG’s nominated candidate for FPCCI President who is involved in NAB cases and facing court proceedings.