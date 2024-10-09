FPCCI Recognizes Iftikhar Ali Malik's 50-year Legacy With Award Of Excellence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Iftikhar Ali Malik, a veteran trade leader from South Asia, received the prestigious Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Award of Excellence for 50 years of meritorious service.
This recognition honors his lifelong to promoting trade and industry, said a news release here on Wednesday.
Known for his integrity and selflessness, Malik has never sought personal financial gain, covering expenses from his pocket.
His contributions have been pivotal in shaping the landscape of commerce in Pakistan and South Asia, making him a truly deserving recipient of this distinguished award.
His elder son Taimur Ali Malik, Senior Executive of Guard Group of Companies from President Asif Ali Zardari late last night at Aiwan-i-Sadar.
Malik's impressive portfolio includes serving as president of FPCCI, LCCI, and SAARC Chamber, as well as vice president of SAARC Chamber's Pakistan chapter and chairman of United Businessman Group the largest alliance of traders and chambers in the country.
His group is also running two Mumtaz Bakhtawar Memorial Trust hospitals providing free specialized medical care to the underprivileged."
