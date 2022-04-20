UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Regional Chairman Congratulates Hamza Shehbaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 10:06 PM

FPCCI Regional Chairman congratulates Hamza Shehbaz

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on his election as Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on his election as Punjab Chief Minister.

He told media here that business community hoped the new Federal and Punjab governments will improve economy and take efficient measures to resolve the business community issues.

He said that the business community is looking forward to improving the economic situation; at this time, the domestic economy needs a comprehensive trade policy that increases the exports so that the economy can be improved on a strong basis.

Nadeem said that the government would have to solve business community issues on a priority basis by dealing with economic challenges.

The trade deficit will have to reduce by increasing exports, he said, adding that power and gas prices need a quick reduction for the industrial sector. Business activities are badly affected due to input cost of goods and services, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Minister Exports Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Gas Media Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Begins Training Over 50 Ukrainians on Howitzers ..

US Begins Training Over 50 Ukrainians on Howitzers Outside Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Sherman Expresses to NATO US Concern Over China's ..

Sherman Expresses to NATO US Concern Over China's Support for Russia - State Dep ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves four development schemes

Punjab PDWP approves four development schemes

2 minutes ago
 Russia Properly Notified US of ICBM Test, US Does ..

Russia Properly Notified US of ICBM Test, US Does Not Deem It Threat - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 3500 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali

3500 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali

3 minutes ago
 Teuns edges Valverde for Fleche Wallonne victory

Teuns edges Valverde for Fleche Wallonne victory

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.