FPCCI Regional Chairman congratulates Hamza Shehbaz

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on his election as Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 )

He told media here that business community hoped the new Federal and Punjab governments will improve economy and take efficient measures to resolve the business community issues.

He said that the business community is looking forward to improving the economic situation; at this time, the domestic economy needs a comprehensive trade policy that increases the exports so that the economy can be improved on a strong basis.

Nadeem said that the government would have to solve business community issues on a priority basis by dealing with economic challenges.

The trade deficit will have to reduce by increasing exports, he said, adding that power and gas prices need a quick reduction for the industrial sector. Business activities are badly affected due to input cost of goods and services, he said.