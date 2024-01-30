FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) are going to organize a session on “Investment Re-imagined” here at FPCCI Regional Office February 01, 2024 (Thursday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) are going to organize a session on “Investment Re-imagined” here at FPCCI Regional Office February 01, 2024 (Thursday).

Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI Zaki Aijaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RUDA Imran Amin, Vice President FPCCI Qurrat-ul-Ain, and COO (Chief Operating Officer) RUDA Mansoor Janjua will address the session.

Executive Committee members of FPCCI, representatives of trade bodies, land developers, and other stakeholders will attended it. This event provides an excellent platform to showcase unique and lucrative investment propositions, particularly in the healthcare, education, and social service sectors.

This occasion is significant for innovative thinkers to exchange their viewpoints on how public and private sectors should interact to create an ideal environment for investment opportunities.