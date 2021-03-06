UrduPoint.com
FPCCI, SAARC CCI Congratulate PM Imran Khan For Obtaining Vote Of Confidence

FPCCI, SAARC CCI congratulate PM Imran Khan for obtaining vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking vote of confidence to offset and brush aside the opposition propaganda.

In a joint statement President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik and Vice President FPCCI Raja Muhammad Anwar said that political stability was pre-requisite for sustained economic growth to cope with multiple challenges confronting Pakistan. They said that Pakistan can neither bear the brunt of political instability nor afford politics of confrontation at this crucial juncture of time in the wake of Covid-19.

They urged the Prime Minister now to focus on the manifesto of his party and live up the aspirations of the people of Pakistan who voted him to power besides special focus on economic growth.

They said what business community badly needed was peaceful atmosphere, business friendly environment and export oriented policies coupled with judicious and prudent economic policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said time has changed as now the influential nations were paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance. These countries were successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economics of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pakistan's economy was not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism.

Raja Muhammad Anwar said, "Pakistan has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need was the consistency in the government policies and a clear road map to move forward".

