FPCCI, SAARC congratulate Shoukat Tarin for assuming charge of Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday congratulated Shoukat Fayyaz Ahmad Tarin for assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister for Finance and hoped will restore the confidence of business community.

In a joint statement President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik , FPCCI Vice Presidents Raja Muhammad Anwar,Muhammad Nawaz,Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Yousaf Jeewa urged him to focus on economic growth with specific direction for pursuing export oriented policies.

They said what business community badly needed is peaceful atmosphere, and business friendly environment coupled with judicious and prudent monetary policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

They said new incumbent is groomed financial expert having spark to deliver the goods.

They hoped that he will help steer the country out of economic crunch.

" Pakistan inherited tremendous potential what we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," they added which he said is only possible through sustained prudent economic policies.

Rehmat Ullah Javed founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber and internationally acclaimed SME expert said Finance Minister must attach great importance to MSMEs on top priority which always played a key role in the economies of the advanced and developed countries worldwide.

Now business community across the country pinned high hopes for better package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities and stimulate the growth.