UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI, SAARC Congratulate Shoukat Tarin For Assuming Charge Of Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:35 PM

FPCCI, SAARC congratulate Shoukat Tarin for assuming charge of Finance Minister

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday congratulated Shoukat Fayyaz Ahmad Tarin for assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister for Finance and hoped will restore the confidence of business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday congratulated Shoukat Fayyaz Ahmad Tarin for assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister for Finance and hoped will restore the confidence of business community.

In a joint statement President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik , FPCCI Vice Presidents Raja Muhammad Anwar,Muhammad Nawaz,Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Yousaf Jeewa urged him to focus on economic growth with specific direction for pursuing export oriented policies.

They said what business community badly needed is peaceful atmosphere, and business friendly environment coupled with judicious and prudent monetary policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

They said new incumbent is groomed financial expert having spark to deliver the goods.

They hoped that he will help steer the country out of economic crunch.

" Pakistan inherited tremendous potential what we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," they added which he said is only possible through sustained prudent economic policies.

Rehmat Ullah Javed founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber and internationally acclaimed SME expert said Finance Minister must attach great importance to MSMEs on top priority which always played a key role in the economies of the advanced and developed countries worldwide.

Now business community across the country pinned high hopes for better package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities and stimulate the growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chamber Commerce Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Norwich City promoted to the Premier League

39 seconds ago

Flowers and sunshine as public turn out to honour ..

40 seconds ago

DC visits Ramzan bazaar, checks availability of da ..

42 seconds ago

Commissioner orders action against industries caus ..

43 seconds ago

9 booked over stealing oil from Parco pipeline

45 seconds ago

Extremism venomous for society: Punjab governor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.