UrduPoint.com

FPCCI, SBP Joint Committee To Resolve LCs Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 08:10 PM

FPCCI, SBP joint committee to resolve LCs issue

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced a joint committee along with the FPCCI for clearing backlog of letters of credit (LCs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced a joint committee along with the FPCCI for clearing backlog of letters of credit (LCs).

The committee would comprise of four to five nominees of the FPCCI president, and almost same number of the SBP officials would be nominated by the bank governor, according to a media statement, issued by the FPCCI regional office here on Wednesday..

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the committee would be co-chaired by Suleman Chawla, SVP (Senior Vice President) FPCCI. He advised the business, industry and trade community to bring their cases to the said committee.

He explained that delays were causing detention charges, demurrage, shortages of raw materials for industrial production, closure of major industrial units, disruptions in the supplies of agricultural inputs, closure of plants due to unavailability of spare parts of the machinery and equipment, unfulfillment of export orders, loss of revenue due to dwindling production and layoffs.

Irfan Sheikh stressed that pending cases falling under three different categories could be resolved immediately: (i) all import consignments not involving dollar outflow should be cleared with immediate effect (ii) SBP should come up with a plan on what the importers could order from international suppliers to enable the business community to keep the trust of suppliers (iii) Open Account should be completely restored, as currently, it was only good for industries for their raw materials.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said that they would discuss individual or sectorial cases in the joint committee with the FPCCI. However, he announced some broad measures to alleviate the concerns of the business community including (i) SBP would be striving to clear the backlog of approximately 11,000 cases (ii) food products; industrial raw materials; energy producing imports and agricultural raw materials would be given priority when opening LCs (iii) SBP would share its findings pertaining to the mismanagement of foreign exchange; and, appropriate action would be taken against commercial banks � if required (iv) he would personally interact with the FPCCI committee to reach the resolutions fast.

He added that SBP cleared 33,000 cases in the year 2022; and, it took a lot of time, efforts and other resources of SBP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Import Business State Bank Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Dollar Bank Same National University Media All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

12 minutes ago
 Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into 'su ..

Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into 'supplements' after Vialli and Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Promotion of street libraries in Karachi imperativ ..

Promotion of street libraries in Karachi imperative: Administrator Karachi

7 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice of alleged irregularities in ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated ..

Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated elections”

30 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says New Ambassador to Ja ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says New Ambassador to Japan Will Go to Tokyo Soon

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.