FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfile’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised an awareness seminar regarding SECP’s new portal ‘eZfile’, ‘Companies Regulations 2024’ and Company Regularization Scheme (CRS) at FPCCI Regional Office, here on Friday.

Vice President and Regional Chairman FPCCI Zaki Aijaz highlighted that the objective of the session is to educate private limited, listed and non-listed companies about the new rules and regulations of the SECP, so that the participating companies could better fulfill their legal requirements.

Vice President Zaki Aijaz said that FPCCI aims to provide a vibrant platform for its member companies and business community to enhance their knowledge and also to aware them with contemporary business techniques. He emphasised that the SECP plays a crucial role in the economic development of Pakistan. The FPCCI, in collaboration with the SECP, organizes sessions that are vital for betterment of the corporate sector. The SECP not only regulates the legal affairs of companies but also plays an important role in improving the business environment in the country.

Joint Registrar (SECP) Saboohi Israr along with Additional Joint Registrar (SECP) Ali Wahid also spoke.

The session attracted huge interest from diverse stakeholders comprising representation from companies and young entrepreneurs.

Saboohi Israr briefed the audience about the new interface named eZfile designed to enhance user experience by simplifying navigation through the registration process, facilitating easy access to information and streamlining the submission of returns/documents. The participants were also briefed about the salient features of the companies regulations, 2024 whereby several procedures have been simplified resulting into substantial reduction of statutory forms and main features of how to avail company regularization scheme.

The additional joint registrar shared his views about the benefits of eZfile portal, companies regulations and company regularization scheme as an opportunity for non compliant companies to file their pending returns. He further asserted that the new portal is user friendly, user centric, contained seamless processes and also have advance features enabling the user to navigate smoothly.

Zaki Aijaz thanked the participants and said; "We hope such innovative and informative sessions will definitely help the young entrepreneurs and business community to get their venture registered under SECP."