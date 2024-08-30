FPCCI, SECP Organize Seminar On New Portal ‘eZfile’
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 07:22 PM
The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised an awareness seminar regarding SECP’s new portal ‘eZfile’, ‘Companies Regulations 2024’ and Company Regularization Scheme (CRS) at FPCCI Regional Office, here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised an awareness seminar regarding SECP’s new portal ‘eZfile’, ‘Companies Regulations 2024’ and Company Regularization Scheme (CRS) at FPCCI Regional Office, here on Friday.
Vice President and Regional Chairman FPCCI Zaki Aijaz highlighted that the objective of the session is to educate private limited, listed and non-listed companies about the new rules and regulations of the SECP, so that the participating companies could better fulfill their legal requirements.
Vice President Zaki Aijaz said that FPCCI aims to provide a vibrant platform for its member companies and business community to enhance their knowledge and also to aware them with contemporary business techniques. He emphasised that the SECP plays a crucial role in the economic development of Pakistan. The FPCCI, in collaboration with the SECP, organizes sessions that are vital for betterment of the corporate sector. The SECP not only regulates the legal affairs of companies but also plays an important role in improving the business environment in the country.
Joint Registrar (SECP) Saboohi Israr along with Additional Joint Registrar (SECP) Ali Wahid also spoke.
The session attracted huge interest from diverse stakeholders comprising representation from companies and young entrepreneurs.
Saboohi Israr briefed the audience about the new interface named eZfile designed to enhance user experience by simplifying navigation through the registration process, facilitating easy access to information and streamlining the submission of returns/documents. The participants were also briefed about the salient features of the companies regulations, 2024 whereby several procedures have been simplified resulting into substantial reduction of statutory forms and main features of how to avail company regularization scheme.
The additional joint registrar shared his views about the benefits of eZfile portal, companies regulations and company regularization scheme as an opportunity for non compliant companies to file their pending returns. He further asserted that the new portal is user friendly, user centric, contained seamless processes and also have advance features enabling the user to navigate smoothly.
Zaki Aijaz thanked the participants and said; "We hope such innovative and informative sessions will definitely help the young entrepreneurs and business community to get their venture registered under SECP."
Recent Stories
Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA
272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on selling substandard goods
LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker
PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country
Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child
Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora
PDWP approves three development scheme
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU3 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves three development scheme3 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 138 more points9 minutes ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms28 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchanged at 2.6% in July, below 2.7% estimates43 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in August39 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar39 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs9.2 trillion into market39 minutes ago
-
Stocks rise as eurozone inflation cools, US economy thrives27 minutes ago
-
Short-term inflation eases further by 0.62%4 hours ago
-
KPEZDMC, Rasgar Air Compressors hold seminar on energy conservation4 hours ago