The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday urged the forthcoming elected government to prioritise the culture of consultation for the country's economic development and tits people's social well-being

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday urged the forthcoming elected government to prioritise the culture of consultation for the country's economic development and tits people's social well-being.

The call was made during a meeting chaired by Regional Vice President of FPCCI Aun Ali Syed, who emphasized on the inclusion of proposals and recommendations of the business community in upcoming budgets for effective policy-making.

Aun Ali said that Pakistan possessed abundant natural resources, but there was for robust and efficient policies to harness them effectively.

He underscored the importance of boosting exports to curb the depreciation of the Dollar.

The meeting discussed various challenges faced by industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the issues related to mines and minerals, tea industry, commercial exporters, and marble industries, and stressed the need for serious attention from both Federal and provincial governments to address them.

Syed further stated that Pakistan, despite its natural wealth, was facing a decline in agricultural productivity compared to the neighbouring countries.

He also highlighted the potential benefits of enhancing trade with South Asian countries. He said that suggestions put forth by the business community would be presented to the provincial government for consideration in the upcoming budget deliberations.