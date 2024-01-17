FPCCI Seeks Industry Status For Packaging Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz on Wednesday demanded the government grant industry status to the packaging sector
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz on Wednesday demanded the government grant industry status to the packaging sector.
He expressed these views while addressing the FPCCI's Round Table Discussion on the 'Packaging sector: 'Challenges and opportunities', here at FPCCI Regional Office. Managing Director and CEO of Packages Limited, Syed Hyder Ali, Director & CEO of Century Paper & Board Mills Limited Aftab Ahmed, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Chairman Pakistan Association of Printing And Graphic Arts Industry Saad Haleem Khan, Senior Vice Chairman of All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association (APCCMA) Khawaja Tariq Mehmood, Chairman of Flexible Packaging-Association of Converters of Pakistan Mujahid Ali Shaikh, CEO of Roshan Packages Limited Tayyab Aijaz Qureshi, Aslam Mehdi, Imran Aziz and others participated in the discussion, and put forth their suggestions for promotion of packaging sector, exports and substitutes of imports.
Zaki Aijaz said that packaging sector was the backbone of all industries and the government should grant industry status to it in order to reap maximum benefits. He said that stakeholders should be included in the committee formed by the Federal government on the packaging sector. The packaging sector should be included in the essential category. Printed books are being imported on zero-rated; they should be shut down immediately. The equivalent duty structure within the raw material and finished goods should be made clear to protect the local industry.
The FPCCI regional chairman said quality standards should be determined for the packaging sector, besides focusing the research and development, preparation of skilled labour through the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NVTTC). Stakeholders should also be taken on board to ensure sustainability in relevant policies and strategies, while the sales tax be brought to a single digit and valuation of all sectors should be done quarterly, he suggested.
Recent Stories
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues
Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..
Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London
SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings
Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024
Seven drug-peddlers held
DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct
Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series
More Stories From Business
-
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months4 minutes ago
-
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues4 minutes ago
-
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues4 minutes ago
-
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points2 hours ago
-
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 14 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Pakistan secures second LNG cargo from SOCAR2 hours ago
-
FBR denies reports of protest by IRS officers4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.215,300 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
UK inflation unexpectedly quickens2 hours ago