UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Seeks Nominations For Best Exporter, Entrepreneur Awards

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

FPCCI seeks nominations for best exporter, entrepreneur awards

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) has asked all the Chambers of Commerce and Industries as well as different industrial and trade bodies to file nominations by November 4 for the 43rd FPCCI Award

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) has asked all the Chambers of Commerce and Industries as well as different industrial and trade bodies to file nominations by November 4 for the 43rd FPCCI Award.

According to officials from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the FPCCI gives away awards annually in ten (10) categories and applications or filled in forms have been sought till November 4.

They said the Merit Export Award would be contested among those who showed Rs 50 million or above worth of exports while young entrepreneurs export award would be awarded to exporters below 40 who have registered at least Rs 15 million worth of exports.

Moreover, awards would also be given in categories including best lady export of business person of the year gold medals, best export performance award, special merit export award, best regional export award and best provincial exporter award.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Young Chamber November Gold Commerce All From Industry Best Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

9 minutes ago

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

39 minutes ago

Pound firms after EU grants Brexit extension

26 seconds ago

Ulema declares JUI-F march unrealistic

34 seconds ago

Russia to Increase 7-Fold Production of Civilian S ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.