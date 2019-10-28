FPCCI seeks nominations for best exporter, entrepreneur awards

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) has asked all the Chambers of Commerce and Industries as well as different industrial and trade bodies to file nominations by November 4 for the 43rd FPCCI Award

According to officials from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the FPCCI gives away awards annually in ten (10) categories and applications or filled in forms have been sought till November 4.

They said the Merit Export Award would be contested among those who showed Rs 50 million or above worth of exports while young entrepreneurs export award would be awarded to exporters below 40 who have registered at least Rs 15 million worth of exports.

Moreover, awards would also be given in categories including best lady export of business person of the year gold medals, best export performance award, special merit export award, best regional export award and best provincial exporter award.