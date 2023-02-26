UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Seeks Proposals For Budget 2023-24 From Business Community

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FPCCI seeks proposals for Budget 2023-24 from business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s United Business Group (UBG) Sunday sought viable proposals for Budget 2023-24 from the country's business community for timely submission to the Federal government.

The proposals must be aimed at boosting growth-oriented economic activities in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict and flood devastation, said a press release issued here.

Talking to a delegation of leading industrialists and traders, led by Waseem Ullah Anjum, UBG President Shahzad Ali Malik said Pakistan was passing through crucial times due to the side effects of coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

At this uncertain time, the business community should come forward with a clear vision to help the country overcome the challenges, he added.

He further said that chambers and elected bodies should make such proposals that would help the government to revive the economy through the upcoming budget.

He said the private sector wanted to supplement the government's efforts, focusing economic revival of the country, adding that joint proposals would help make the budget business-friendly, which would ultimately result in robust export-led growth.

Shahzad Ali Malik urged the government to focus on ease of doing business in the upcoming budget, which would help attract the much-needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country.

"The government is highly appreciative of the contribution of the traders and the business community towards strengthening the economy and promoting tax culture", he added.

He said the budget for the upcoming fiscal year should feature a balanced tax collection approach and the government should adopt a strategy for the documentation of the economy.

He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports, and also giving incentives to expatriates to invest in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Flood Budget Chamber Sunday Commerce From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of â€˜Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of â€˜Emiratiâ€™ initiative to provide ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

23 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

1 hour ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.