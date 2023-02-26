FPCCI seeks proposals for Budget 2023-24 from business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s United Business Group (UBG) Sunday sought viable proposals for Budget 2023-24 from the country's business community for timely submission to the Federal government.

The proposals must be aimed at boosting growth-oriented economic activities in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict and flood devastation, said a press release issued here.

Talking to a delegation of leading industrialists and traders, led by Waseem Ullah Anjum, UBG President Shahzad Ali Malik said Pakistan was passing through crucial times due to the side effects of coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

At this uncertain time, the business community should come forward with a clear vision to help the country overcome the challenges, he added.

He further said that chambers and elected bodies should make such proposals that would help the government to revive the economy through the upcoming budget.

He said the private sector wanted to supplement the government's efforts, focusing economic revival of the country, adding that joint proposals would help make the budget business-friendly, which would ultimately result in robust export-led growth.

Shahzad Ali Malik urged the government to focus on ease of doing business in the upcoming budget, which would help attract the much-needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country.

"The government is highly appreciative of the contribution of the traders and the business community towards strengthening the economy and promoting tax culture", he added.

He said the budget for the upcoming fiscal year should feature a balanced tax collection approach and the government should adopt a strategy for the documentation of the economy.

He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports, and also giving incentives to expatriates to invest in Pakistan.