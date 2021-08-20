UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Sets Up 5 Facilitation Centres For Afghan Traders

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

FPCCI sets up 5 facilitation centres for Afghan traders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The United business Group (UBG) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has established five facilitation centres, one each at Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta, for Afghan importers and exporters for smooth flow of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to a spokesperson for the UBG here on Friday, Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik, while talking to a Afghan traders delegation, led by Muslim Khan, said that the volume of bilateral trade traffic on both sides would increase massively in the coming days, contrary to fears of reduction in Pak-Afghan trade and transit trade due to the changing situation in Afghanistan.

He said in a couple of days, trade between the two countries had almost doubled since the Taliban seized control.

He said that it's good omen that new Afghan government in one go reduced customs duties on 159 items in Afghanistan, which included construction, steel, cement, glass, plastic, foams, petroleum products and foods.

Iftikhar Malik said if situation improved in coming days, the confidence of local and foreign investors and traders including general Afghan people would be restored.

He said business-friendly conducive environments would create job opportunities besides help strengthen the fractured economy of decades long war-torn state.

He lamented that earlier the number of imports in 24 hours did not consist of more than 60 to 70 vehicles; however, 1,223 cargo trucks were cleared in 24 hours which were the largest border crossing between two countries.

Iftikhar Malik said that the UBG attached great importance to Afghan traders and had established facilitation centre at the following cities in Pakistan to help assist, guide and address their genuine grievances on top priority at all levels across the country. They can be approached through their emails.

1) Daroo Khan Achkazi Balochistan "dbchaman@yahoo.com" 2) Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Karachi "drbaig@thebaigs.com" 3) Rehmat Ullah Javed, Lahore "rehmatullahjaved@gmail.com 4) Zafar Bakhtawari Islamabad "bakhtawari@yahoo.com"5) Ghazanfar Bilour Peshawar"ghazi3611@hotmail.com"

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Taliban Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Business Chambers Of Commerce Job Traffic Guide Border Muslim All Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

29 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

1 hour ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.