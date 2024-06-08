FPCCI Stresses Investment Friendly Policies To Protect Country’s Economy
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Ikram Shaikh on Saturday said that investment friendly policies should be introduced to protect the economy.
President FPCCI has said that electricity and interest rates should be reduced, said a press release issued here.
Atif said that inflation has reduced to 11.8% and the 22% interest rate also needs to be reduced for smooth business in the country. He said that by reducing the interest rate, the government can save 3 trillion rupees in interest payments.
Talking about the textile sector, Atif Ikram said that for the last four months, cotton imports from the US and Brazil have been blocked at the port, which has led to a significant financial burden due to the increase in demurrage charges, which are now Rs 50 million.
He said that these charges are being paid to foreign companies in Dollars, which is increasing the economic pressure on the country.
The government should take notice of this issue and resolve it immediately.
Atif Ikram said “We believe in the determination of the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to promote a favourable environment for business and trade in Pakistan.”
Recent Stories
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
More Stories From Business
-
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed14 minutes ago
-
CCP recovers Rs 5m penalty from APNS21 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 20249 hours ago
-
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention19 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Kamal19 hours ago
-
ICCI to have ‘Police Centre of Services’ to facilitate business community: DIG19 hours ago
-
Japan’s contribution enhances food security, nutrition builds resilience in Pakistan19 hours ago
-
IPO-Pakistan hosts meeting on IPR enforcement coordination19 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase21 hours ago
-
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority21 hours ago
-
KCCI appreciates Govt for giving ‘industry status’ to warehouses, logistics20 hours ago