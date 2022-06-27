UrduPoint.com

Published June 27, 2022

FPCCI, TDAP discuss ways to enhance exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) should explore new markets to increase country's exports for which special attention will have to be paid to markets of Africa and the Central Russian States.

International exhibitions and the exchange of business delegations are of great importance and barter trade also needs attention.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and former President Mian Anjum Nisar expressed these views while talking to TDAP Punjab Director General Shahzad Ahmed Khan here at FPCCI Regional Office on Monday.

Various proposals were discussed in the meeting to increase exports. The FPCCI and TDAP also agreed to work together to promote exports.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said there was a need to work on untraditional markets and products beyond traditional ones. The TDAP should take the FPCCI into confidence before its exhibition and business delegation visits. He added that certain steps should be taken to access the SME sectors in the international market. Exhibitions from the FPCCI proposed countries should also be included in the next year's TDAP Exhibitions Calendar.

Speaking on occasion, DG TDAP Punjab Shahzad Ahmad Khan said that every possible step would be taken to solve the problems of the business community and provide facilities.The FPCCI suggestions will be followed. Strong links are needed between government departments and trade bodies.

He said:" The TDAP will benefit from the FPCCI research work. The African market is our priority", he mentioned.

