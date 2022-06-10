UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Terms Federal Budget 2022-23 As Balanced

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 10:43 PM

FPCCI terms Federal Budget 2022-23 as balanced

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Friday termed the Federal Budget for FY-2022-23 as balanced in the prevailing economic situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Friday termed the Federal Budget for FY-2022-23 as balanced in the prevailing economic situation.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel, the FPCCI President, accompanied by FPCCI Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, former presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and others, said that the federal government had accepted the major demand of the FPCCI.

He welcomed the elimination of sales tax on seeds and said that fix tax imposed on retailers was a long standing demand of FPCCI, adding that this initiative would enable the government to enhance its tax revenues.

He further said that the proposal of FPCCI for Import Advance Payment Adjustment had also been incorporated in the budget document. He stressed the need for bringing more people into tax club.

Irfan Iqbal also welcomed the abolishment of sales tax on solar energy equipment, arguing that this would also help overcome the energy crisis in the country.

He mentioned that Customs Duty on agricultural machinery had been abolished by the incumbent government, while sales tax on 30 components of pharmaceuticals had been brought to zero. He, however, demanded the government to eliminate sales tax on all components of pharmaceuticals as proposed earlier by the FPCCI.

The FPCCI President also called for a complete ban on import of motor vehicles for the betterment of the economy.

Allocation of additional funds for dams, he added, would ensure early completion of new dam projects as well as enhance the power generation capacity of the existing ones.

He urged the policy makers to remove the condition of identity card of the buyers, besides taking comprehensive measures to reduce the cost of doing business.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Energy Crisis Budget Hotel Vehicles Dam Muhammad Ali All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022 ..

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

3 minutes ago
 'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Laho ..

'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Lahore'

3 minutes ago
 Desilting work of tertiary drains near completion

Desilting work of tertiary drains near completion

3 minutes ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people, business friendl ..

Federal budget termed pro-people, business friendly

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

5 minutes ago
 PM, President of Indonesia discuss bilateral ties

PM, President of Indonesia discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.