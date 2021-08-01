UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Thanks Iran For Normalizing Power Supply To Bordering Districts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday thanked Iranian Ambassador Syed Ali Hussaini for normalizing electricity supply from Iran to the bordering districts of Balochistan Province that would help in promoting trade and business activities in these areas.

A delegation of FPCCI led by its Chairman Capital Office Qurban Ali called on Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan and apprised him about the opportunities existing in bilateral trade and investment, particularly in context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project, said a press release issued by chamber here today.

The resumption of electricity supply from Iran to Gwadar and Makran areas would boost local business activities, besides helping the industries to run on their optimal capacity, he said adding that the initiative would also help in addressing the problem being faced by fisheries industry of that areas.

He said that restoration of power supply from the brotherly country would also help in enhancing industrial productivity and create livelihood opportunities for skilled and sami-skilled labors, besides strengthening and benefiting the trade and investment interest of both the countries.

Both the sides also discussed other matters related to bilateral trade including transit trade, mutual flight operations, exchange of trade delegations and other businesses matters to further promote trade and investment bounds between two brotherly countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Iranian Ambassador Syed Ali Hussaini assured his full support and cooperation for further cementing the trade and investment relations between both the countries that would mutually benefit the people of the two countries.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan and Iran are enjoying friendly and cordial diplomatic, trade and investment relations, which would further strengthen with every passing day.

