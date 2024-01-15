Open Menu

FPCCI To Hold Round Table Discussion On Packaging Sector On 17th

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM

FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold "Round Table Discussion" on the Packaging Sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold "Round Table Discussion" on the Packaging Sector: Challenges and Opportunities" here at its Regional Office on January 17, (Wednesday).

The FPCCI spokesman told media here Monday that the packaging sector's "industry status" and issues will be discussed. All the stakeholders of the packaging sectors will attend the discussion. There will be five sessions in the Round Table Discussion. The first session will be introductory in which FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz, Managing Director and CEO of Packages Limited, Syed Hyder Ali, Director & CEO of Century Paper & board Mills Limited, Aftab Ahmed, CEO of Roshan Packages Limited, Tayyab Aijaz Qureshi and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt will address.

Round Table Discussion 2nd session on Flexible Packaging, 3rd Session on Printing and Graphics (Cardboard Paper), 4th Session on Corrugated Packaging, and 5th session will be closing session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce January Media All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Century Paper And Board Mills Limited Packages Limited Roshan Packages Limited

Recent Stories

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

10 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli K ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'

7 minutes ago
 China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free ..

China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade

7 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of ..

CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim

4 minutes ago
 UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

4 minutes ago
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

4 minutes ago
 Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their ..

Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach

10 minutes ago
 Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

4 minutes ago
 PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

4 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

4 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a ..

FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business