FPCCI To Hold Round Table Discussion On Packaging Sector On 17th
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold "Round Table Discussion" on the Packaging Sector
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold "Round Table Discussion" on the Packaging Sector: Challenges and Opportunities" here at its Regional Office on January 17, (Wednesday).
The FPCCI spokesman told media here Monday that the packaging sector's "industry status" and issues will be discussed. All the stakeholders of the packaging sectors will attend the discussion. There will be five sessions in the Round Table Discussion. The first session will be introductory in which FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz, Managing Director and CEO of Packages Limited, Syed Hyder Ali, Director & CEO of Century Paper & board Mills Limited, Aftab Ahmed, CEO of Roshan Packages Limited, Tayyab Aijaz Qureshi and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt will address.
Round Table Discussion 2nd session on Flexible Packaging, 3rd Session on Printing and Graphics (Cardboard Paper), 4th Session on Corrugated Packaging, and 5th session will be closing session.
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan
More Stories From Business
-
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers2 hours ago
-
European stock markets, oil prices retreat2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 368 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
German economy shrank in 2023 on energy, export woes2 hours ago
-
ADB’s food security forum scheduled in April to tackle escalating food crisis2 hours ago
-
PSDP 2023-24: Govt. releases Rs305.957 bln funds in six months5 hours ago
-
Chinese automakers sell record 553,000 cars in Russia in 20232 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.450 to Rs.217,900 per tola6 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Export Marketing & International Trade Analysis”6 hours ago
-
Wheat sowing targets achieved by 102.34%, crop cultivated over 22.73 mln6 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open6 hours ago