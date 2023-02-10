UrduPoint.com

FPCCI To Provide Assistance For Earthquake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and  Industry (FPCCI) Friday assured to extend all possible resources for the rescue and relief of the earthquake-hit people of Turkiye and Syria.

It said that business community of Pakistan will mobilize resources to strengthen rescue and relief efforts to save precious lives in earthquake-hit areas of both countries.

It said that FPCCI would provide full support and financial assistance as well as relief items and always stand with the people of Turkiye and Syria.

In this regard, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Umar Masood Ur Rehman, Vice President also visited Turkish and Syrian embassies and expressed their condolences and sympathies with the people of these countries on tragic loss of lives due to devastating earthquake. They met with the ambassadors of Turkiye and Syria and expressed the firm hope that both countries would soon overcome the natural calamity and emerged economically and socially again.

