FPCCI To Support Govt. Move For Documentation Of Economy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:48 PM

FPCCI to support Govt. move for documentation of economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s President Engr. Daroo Khan Achackzai and other top leaders of this apex trade body pledged to fully support new government initiative to document the economy and to expand tax net that will definitely boost socio-economic development and economic prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Other FPCCI leaders of FPCCI were Patron-in-Chief of United business Group, S.M.

Muneer and Chairman UBG, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Senior Vice President Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and the Vice Presidents, said a statement issued by FPCCI here on Monday.

They said FPCCI had always been proactively engaged with the government to bring foreign exchange through building positive image of Pakistan.

They assured full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Prime Minister Imran Khan in its positive initiatives to strengthen economy and for development in the country.

