FPCCI, Transport Deptt discuss issues of goods transporters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A joint meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office and Transport Department regarding the problems of good transport held here in Civil Secretariat on Tuesday with Additional Secretary, Transport & Mass Transit, Tariq Ali in the chair.

Besides, FPCCI Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Goods Transport Confederation Chairman Liaquat Khan, President Mohammad Jamil, Vice Presidents Hamayun Khan Jadoon and Shahab Jadoon.

On this occasion, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Liaquat Khan and Hamayun Khan Jadoon demanded the provision of one-window facility to goods transporters at divisional headquarters level to issue them fitness, passing, route permit, excise, driving license to get them rid of the long procedures of visiting the officers of various departments.

They also highlighted other problems relating to imposition of taxes on goods transport stands and their unnecessary harassment at the hands of traffic police.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Tariq Ali said the department was establishing traffic enforcement units in seven divisional headquarters of the province to resolve the problems of transporters within their concerned district.