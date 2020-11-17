FPCCI, UBG greet PM Imran Khan on victory in GB election.

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( FPCCI) and United Business Group ( UBG) Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan on achieving victory in Gilgit Baltistan elections which will promise political stability in the country besides strengthening national economy.

In a joint statement, Chairman UBG and President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik and FPCCI SVP Hanif Gohar and VP Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arian said political stability is pre requisite for sustainable economy.

Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped that PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fully focus on development of GB and exploiting its fruit export potential besides promoting tourism in the region.

He said entire business community pinned high hopes that PTI government will live upto the aspirations of its voters and supporters and implement its manifesto in true letter and spirit aimed at the greater weal of people of this region.

He said economy of Gilgit-Baltistan is largely dependent on dried fruits and agriculture as the area is famous for its almonds, apricots, cherries all over the world.

It produces about 120,650 tons of almonds yearly and their export can yield billions of rupees to farmers which he added will ultimately bring change in socio- economic conditions.

Hanif Gohar FPCCI SVP congratulating PM for PTI victory and said urged for focusing tourisim sector which was of vthe ital importance in capitalising tourism.

He said GIlgit and Skardu are major tourist designations and a hub for mountaineering expeditions within the Karakoram.

He stressed the need for early removal of tariff and non tariff barriers in exports to China.

Zahid Iqbal Arain FPCCI VP said that Pakistan can earn sizeable amount of foreign exchange through fruits export and by introducing charter flights for foreign and local tourists.

He said that PTI government needed to fully exploit tourism opportunities as GB is one the best natural beautiful spot of the world.

He said volume of fruits exports could be swelled manifolds if modern storage facilities of international standards are provided to exporters.