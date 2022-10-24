FPCCI, UN to collaborate for sustainable development

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh welcomed the steps taken by the United Nations in Pakistan to promote sustainable, inclusive and socially responsible business growth and practices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh welcomed the steps taken by the United Nations in Pakistan to promote sustainable, inclusive and socially responsible business growth and practices. On the occasion of FPCCI and UN's consultative session on sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the potential of sustained collaboration, the President FPCCI also expressed his desire to collaborate with the UN from the platform of the chamber on behalf of the entire trade and industry community of Pakistan, said a statement issued here on Monday.

He said FPCCI was in a unique position to create awareness in all sectors of the economy on SDGs, climate change, gender equality and social justice.

The high-profile event was attended by UN officials from its various organs namely United Nations Resident Coordinator Office, UN Industrial Development Organization, UN Development Program, UN International Children's Education Fund, food and Agricultural Organization, World Food Program and Global Compact from Pakistan, Bangladesh and USA.

SVP FPCCI Suleman Chawla informed that FPCCI had functional and representative standing committees in place on various socioeconomic sectors of the economy. It could fully support the UN's Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Pakistan for the period of 2023 , 27. These committees comprise reputable experts from varied fields of sustainable development, i.

e. environment, climate change, health, education, women entrepreneurship, women empowerment, human rights, and skills development.

VP FPCCI Engr. M. A. Jabbar taking part in a high-profile panel discussion with Shahnaz Wazirali, a noted politician and a former member of the Federal cabinet, emphasized that Pakistan needs to have an efficient, modern, functioning, honest and socially responsible bureaucracy to create an enabling environment for social development. Otherwise, he cautioned, no program for sustainable development and social upliftment would be successful.

Shahnaz Wazirali said that we must embrace diversity, inclusivity, environmental consciousness, social justice and women emancipation to achieve SDGs and tread the path of inclusive and sustainable economic growth. She added that education for all should take prominence in achieving sustainable development.

The UN Resident Coordination Officer, Shah Nasir Khan informed that UN was aware of the fact that Pakistan needs tens of billions of Dollars to rehabilitate 33 million people affected by the recent floods and rebuild the infrastructure in the affected areas.

Dr. Jawaid Qureshi, Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on UN Affairs, maintained that for protecting Pakistan from the adverse and disproportionate effects of global warming, we need to have at least 25 per cent of the country covered by forests. But, he regretted, currently as we only have 2 per cent of forests in the country.