UrduPoint.com

FPCCI, UN To Collaborate For Sustainable Development

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 10:24 PM

FPCCI, UN to collaborate for sustainable development

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh welcomed the steps taken by the United Nations in Pakistan to promote sustainable, inclusive and socially responsible business growth and practices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh welcomed the steps taken by the United Nations in Pakistan to promote sustainable, inclusive and socially responsible business growth and practices. On the occasion of FPCCI and UN's consultative session on sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the potential of sustained collaboration, the President FPCCI also expressed his desire to collaborate with the UN from the platform of the chamber on behalf of the entire trade and industry community of Pakistan, said a statement issued here on Monday.

He said FPCCI was in a unique position to create awareness in all sectors of the economy on SDGs, climate change, gender equality and social justice.

The high-profile event was attended by UN officials from its various organs namely United Nations Resident Coordinator Office, UN Industrial Development Organization, UN Development Program, UN International Children's Education Fund, food and Agricultural Organization, World Food Program and Global Compact from Pakistan, Bangladesh and USA.

SVP FPCCI Suleman Chawla informed that FPCCI had functional and representative standing committees in place on various socioeconomic sectors of the economy. It could fully support the UN's Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Pakistan for the period of 2023 , 27. These committees comprise reputable experts from varied fields of sustainable development, i.

e. environment, climate change, health, education, women entrepreneurship, women empowerment, human rights, and skills development.

VP FPCCI Engr. M. A. Jabbar taking part in a high-profile panel discussion with Shahnaz Wazirali, a noted politician and a former member of the Federal cabinet, emphasized that Pakistan needs to have an efficient, modern, functioning, honest and socially responsible bureaucracy to create an enabling environment for social development. Otherwise, he cautioned, no program for sustainable development and social upliftment would be successful.

Shahnaz Wazirali said that we must embrace diversity, inclusivity, environmental consciousness, social justice and women emancipation to achieve SDGs and tread the path of inclusive and sustainable economic growth. She added that education for all should take prominence in achieving sustainable development.

The UN Resident Coordination Officer, Shah Nasir Khan informed that UN was aware of the fact that Pakistan needs tens of billions of Dollars to rehabilitate 33 million people affected by the recent floods and rebuild the infrastructure in the affected areas.

Dr. Jawaid Qureshi, Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on UN Affairs, maintained that for protecting Pakistan from the adverse and disproportionate effects of global warming, we need to have at least 25 per cent of the country covered by forests. But, he regretted, currently as we only have 2 per cent of forests in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Bangladesh United Nations Business Education Chambers Of Commerce Nasir Chamber Women Event All From Cabinet Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saeed Sualeh Jumani posted as DG Sehwan Developmen ..

Saeed Sualeh Jumani posted as DG Sehwan Development Authority

1 minute ago
 Three killed in firing incident

Three killed in firing incident

1 minute ago
 Textile traders delegation calls on Governor Punja ..

Textile traders delegation calls on Governor Punjab

1 minute ago
 China Could Toughen Taiwan Policy After Changes in ..

China Could Toughen Taiwan Policy After Changes in Central Military Commission - ..

1 minute ago
 Hindu community celebrates "Diwali" in Hyderabad

Hindu community celebrates "Diwali" in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: ..

GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: Chief Secretary GB

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.