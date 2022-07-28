UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Urge For Women Role To Socio-economic Development Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 09:09 PM

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday urged on Importance of Women's role in social, economic, and political development of Pakistan

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh President FPCCI assured the women delegation of Rawalpindi Women's Chamber for full cooperation when and where required and also to resolve the problems, said a press release issued by the FPCCI here.

The President FPCCI urged for the promotion of women entrepreneurs and the workforce, and this will enhance the economic growth of the country.

Irfan Sheikh said that women were 52 per cent of the country's population and neglecting their empowerment, emancipation, and participation could affect the economics of the country.

He further suggested that the government and concerned authorities should also take necessary measures for the empowerment of women, especially for the residents of the rural areas of the country.

Mirza Abdul Rehman, Chairman Coordination FPCCI stated that Pakistan cannot thrive unless it provides equal chances to its workforce, regardless of gender.

He further said that no country could develop economically and socially if 52 % of its population was excluded from economic and productive activities as they were actively participating in the agricultural sector, manufacturing industries, or service sectors.

Women workers perform approximately equal to male workers, and in certain cases, women perform better than men, he added.

Hina Mansab Khan, Chairperson, National business Women Council, Uzma Shahid Butt, President, Ambreen former president and others members Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry have assured for continuity of the struggle for women's rights, and also to provide awareness to women in order to achieve their rights.

Women entrepreneurs should continue to move forward and also bravely face the challenges.

They stated that FPCCI is an important platform for highlighting women's issues and struggles for their rights "Our goal is to increase the participation of women for the development and prosperity in Pakistan" they said.

They said that "we have many work plans to achieve the economic goals of the country."The women admitted that it's a difficult path to work, however, women entrepreneurs need proper guidance t and support to continue their struggle towards success.

