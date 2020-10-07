FPCCI urges govt, private sector to raise forest cover from 5 to 25 per cent to meet local needs

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Anjum Nisar Wednesday urged the government and private sector to join hands for raising its forest cover from 5 per cent to 25 per cent to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Anjum Nisar Wednesday urged the government and private sector to join hands for raising its forest cover from 5 per cent to 25 per cent to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in Pakistan.

Congratulating Mian Kashif Ashfaq CEO Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) for holding successful 3-days 12th Interiors Pakistan expo at Sialkot, said a press release issued here.

As the global economy is expected to be more challenging this year In wake of Covid 19 he urged the furniture industry to remain resilient by innovating, adopting technology as well as diversifying export markets in order to sustain demand in the long run.

"We have to overcome challenges to strengthen our market share; we must continue to produce innovative and market-oriented products to meet challenging times," he added.

Anjum Nisar said in the absence of enough supplies of wood, cheaper furniture made of fancy and laminated sheets of chipboard has flooded the local market.

He said wooden furniture, like that of shishum wood, is quite expensive that is why Shishum's furniture is made for selected buyers only.

He said the Pakistan furniture industry has the potential to be a substantial one at multiple levels as it can contribute significantly to the GDP and employ numerous people with varying skills in specialist furniture.

He vociferously acclaimed Pakistani furniture designers and craftsmen and suggested that these experts should play their part in enhancing furniture exports.

"The country has excellent craftsmen and designers, who can virtually give life to a piece of wood," he said, adding that Pakistani craftsmen should work in this particular area to earn much-needed foreign exchange," he added.

Kashif Ashfaq termed Interiors Pakistan' mega exhibition a truly memorable experience and aimed at exploring new opportunities for enhancing volume of mutual trade in furniture sector.

He also thanked President Sialkot Chamber Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jillani and President Pakistan leather garments exporters association Hassan Ali Bhatti and others tycoons for gracing the expo and made it a success in Sialkot which was ever event of this nature in city.