FPCCI Urges Govt To Prioritize Increasing Poultry Production, Exports

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:44 PM

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports

Zaki Aijaz, who is vice president and Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that the imposition of price caps is detrimental to the poultry industry, leading to shutdowns and significant financial losses

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) The Vice President and Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Zaki Aijaz, has urged the government to prioritize increasing poultry production and facilitating the export of poultry products rather than focusing on price control.

He argues that higher production will naturally lead to lower prices and believes the government’s role should be in ensuring quality rather than controlling prices.

Zaki Aijaz emphasized that the imposition of price caps is detrimental to the poultry industry, leading to shutdowns and significant financial losses. He suggests that the provincial government should set prices in consultation with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a fair and sustainable approach.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of expediting the delivery of genetically modified soybeans (GMO) and removing barriers that hinder their delivery, as these are crucial for poultry feed.

His comments were made during a meeting of the FPCCI Regional Standing Committee on “Poultry Production,” attended by officials from the Pakistan Poultry Association, Poultry Traders Association, and Broiler Farmers Association.

During the meeting, officials from the Poultry Traders Association emphasized that the current price mechanism is based on a decision by the Lahore High Court.

The FPCCI Standing Committee’s Convener on Poultry Production, Dr. Sajjad Arshad, along with other participants, discussed business-related issues and concerns with Zaki Aijaz and Director General Industries Punjab, Asif Ali Farrukh. Farrukh noted that government intervention aims to provide relief to the public.

Zaki Aijaz assured participants of the FPCCI’s full support, pledging to raise their concerns with the relevant authorities and work towards resolving them.

