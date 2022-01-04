UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Urges Govt To Raise Forest Cover Up To 25%

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 01:51 PM

FPCCI urges govt to raise forest cover up to 25%

The newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Tuesday urged the government and private sector to join hands for raising forest cover from 5 to 25 per cent to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in the country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Tuesday urged the government and private sector to join hands for raising forest cover from 5 to 25 per cent to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in the country.

Talking to Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) here today Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said currently, furniture and local industries, were experiencing serious supply shocks, which were not only impeding their further growth, but also adversely affecting their international competitiveness.

As the global economy is expected to be more challenging this year in wake of Covid-19, he urged the furniture industry to remain resilient by innovating, adopting technology as well as diversifying export markets in order to sustain demand in the long run, he said.

"We have to overcome challenges to strengthen our market share; we must continue to produce innovative and market-oriented products to meet challenging times," he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said in the absence of enough supplies of wood, cheaper furniture made of fancy and laminated sheets of chipboard has flooded the local market. He said wooden furniture, like that of shishum wood, is quite expensive that is why shishum's furniture is made for selected buyers only.

Mian Kashif briefing the FPCCI chief said Pakistan needs mass tree plantation at plain, hilly and barren areas with the active participation of private sector and government to meet the demands of the growing furniture industry.

He said about 500,000 workers were engaged in forestry sector and its related business like logging, carpentry, timber products manufacturing, tourism and the forests contribute only 0.3 per cent to GNP due to low area.

He said the Pakistan furniture industry has the potential to be a substantial one at multiple levels as it can contribute significantly to the GDP and employ numerous people with varying skills in specially designed furniture.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq vociferously acclaimed Pakistani furniture designers, craftsmen and suggested that these experts should play their part in enhancing furniture exports. "The country has excellent craftsmen and designers, who can virtually give life to a piece of wood," he said, adding that Pakistani craftsmen should work in this particular area to earn much-needed foreign exchange.

Kashif Ashfaq said PFC planned to hold 13th Interiors Pakistan' mega exhibition soon a truly memorable experience and aimed at exploring new opportunities for enhancing volume of mutual trade in furniture sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launch basketball development ..

Dubai Sports Council launch basketball development program for Dubai clubs

19 minutes ago
 KP govt plans to build 3 more dams

KP govt plans to build 3 more dams

2 minutes ago
 Over 7 mln vaccine doses administered in SW China' ..

Over 7 mln vaccine doses administered in SW China's Tibet

4 minutes ago
 PQA's net profits jump over Rs19 bln in FY2020-21: ..

PQA's net profits jump over Rs19 bln in FY2020-21: :Federal Minister for Maritim ..

4 minutes ago
 Philippine Lower House Under Lockdown Over Omicron ..

Philippine Lower House Under Lockdown Over Omicron Strain

5 minutes ago
 SMEDA invites applications for 'Growth-Stage Start ..

SMEDA invites applications for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' grants

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.