FPCCI urges implementation on renewable energy policy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Tuesday, underscored the need of implementation on Renewable Energy Policy 2006 to enhance production of clean and green energy at affordable cost.

In a statement issued here, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Shiekh noted that purchasing power for the national grid from costlier plants in these times mount circular debt.

FPCCI Chief stressed that special investment facilitation council (SIFC) has made energy as their one of the five focus areas and ensuring enabling, facilitative and protective environment was vital to achieve the objectives for which all stakeholders of the state have unanimity including private-sector.

Convener FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Renewable Energy Fawad Jawed maintained that affordable, clean and green renewable energy generated through wind power in Pakistan provides clean energy at a competitive tariff of PKR. 14.7 per kWh which significantly undercuts cost of RLNG, RFO and coal-fired power plants.

He apprised that 12 wind power projects in Jhimpir Wind Corridor have been commissioned since 2021 with a total capacity of 610 MW. Ensuring power off take from the plants into the national grid as per renewable energy policy could help lowering electricity cost and decreasing reliance on expensive fossil fuels, he opined.

Fawad Jawed also pointed out that Pakistan’s sustainable energy goals of 50 percent emissions reduction and expansion of renewable sources to 30 percent of the national power generation basket by 2030 hinges on clean energy expansion.

VP FPCCI and Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Asif Inam, elaborated that impact due to underutilization of capacity must be addressed as wind power plants have a capacity factor of around 38 percent. Once this capacity is achieved, project tariff drops significantly, offering exceptionally cost-effective electricity to the grid, he argued.