Open Menu

FPCCI Urges Implementation On Renewable Energy Policy

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 10:53 PM

FPCCI urges implementation on renewable energy policy

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Tuesday, underscored the need of implementation on Renewable Energy Policy 2006 to enhance production of clean and green energy at affordable cost

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Tuesday, underscored the need of implementation on Renewable Energy Policy 2006 to enhance production of clean and green energy at affordable cost.

In a statement issued here, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Shiekh noted that purchasing power for the national grid from costlier plants in these times mount circular debt.

FPCCI Chief stressed that special investment facilitation council (SIFC) has made energy as their one of the five focus areas and ensuring enabling, facilitative and protective environment was vital to achieve the objectives for which all stakeholders of the state have unanimity including private-sector.

Convener FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Renewable Energy Fawad Jawed maintained that affordable, clean and green renewable energy generated through wind power in Pakistan provides clean energy at a competitive tariff of PKR. 14.7 per kWh which significantly undercuts cost of RLNG, RFO and coal-fired power plants.

He apprised that 12 wind power projects in Jhimpir Wind Corridor have been commissioned since 2021 with a total capacity of 610 MW. Ensuring power off take from the plants into the national grid as per renewable energy policy could help lowering electricity cost and decreasing reliance on expensive fossil fuels, he opined.

Fawad Jawed also pointed out that Pakistan’s sustainable energy goals of 50 percent emissions reduction and expansion of renewable sources to 30 percent of the national power generation basket by 2030 hinges on clean energy expansion.

VP FPCCI and Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Asif Inam, elaborated that impact due to underutilization of capacity must be addressed as wind power plants have a capacity factor of around 38 percent. Once this capacity is achieved, project tariff drops significantly, offering exceptionally cost-effective electricity to the grid, he argued.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Chambers Of Commerce Pakistani Rupee Textile All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khybe ..

PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister A ..

2 minutes ago
 CII commends services of outgoing 12 members

CII commends services of outgoing 12 members

2 minutes ago
 Sustainable solution to public problems possible w ..

Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..

20 minutes ago
 Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected famil ..

Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

20 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, ni ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested

20 minutes ago
 Job Fair held at National University of Modern Lan ..

Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

22 minutes ago
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceeding ..

IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

22 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiativ ..

22 minutes ago
 IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea aga ..

IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman

21 minutes ago
 CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

22 minutes ago
 Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

20 minutes ago
 BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement ..

BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business