UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Urges Public-private Sectors To Raise Forest Cover

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:51 PM

FPCCI urges public-private sectors to raise forest cover

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Anjum Nisar on Wednesday urged the public and private sectors to join hands for raising forest cover from 5 percent to 25 percent to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Anjum Nisar on Wednesday urged the public and private sectors to join hands for raising forest cover from 5 percent to 25 percent to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in Pakistan.

According to FPCCI spokesperson, congratulating Mian Kashif Ashfaq CEO Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) for holding successful 3-day 12th Interiors Pakistan expo in Sialkot, Anjum Nisar said currently, paper and furniture and local industries were experiencing serious supply shocks which were not only impeding their further growth but also adversely affecting their international competitiveness.

The FPCCI President urged the furniture industry to remain resilient by innovating, adopting technology as well as diversifying export markets in order to sustain demand in the long run. "We have to overcome challenges to strengthen our market share, we must continue to produce innovative and market-oriented products to meet challenging times," he added.

Anjum Nisar said in the absence of enough supplies of wood, cheaper furniture made of fancy and laminated sheets of chipboard has flooded the local market.

He said wooden furniture, like that of shishum wood was quite expensive therefore Shishum's furniture was made for selected buyers only.

Mian Kashif thanked Anjum Nisar for greeting him on successful PFC expo at Sialkot and said Pakistan needs mass tree plantation at plain, hilly and other empty areas with the support of private organizations and government to meet the demands of the growing furniture industry.

Kashif Ashfaq termed Interiors Pakistan' mega exhibition a truly memorable experience and aimed at exploring new opportunities for enhancing volume of mutual trade in furniture sector.

He also thanked President Sialkot Chamber Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jillani and President Pakistan leather garments exportersassociation Hassan Ali Bhatti and others tycoons for gracing the expo andmade it a success in Sialkot which was ever event of this nature in the city.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sialkot Chamber Market Commerce Event From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

UN refugee chief tests positive for Covid-19

29 seconds ago

Flight Recorders of Crashed An-26 Decrypted - Ukra ..

31 seconds ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

32 seconds ago

IT Ministry committed for provision of broadband s ..

39 seconds ago

Researchers identify highly effective antibodies a ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in road accidents

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.