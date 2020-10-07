FPCCI urges public-private sectors to raise forest cover

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Anjum Nisar on Wednesday urged the public and private sectors to join hands for raising forest cover from 5 percent to 25 percent to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Anjum Nisar on Wednesday urged the public and private sectors to join hands for raising forest cover from 5 percent to 25 percent to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in Pakistan.

According to FPCCI spokesperson, congratulating Mian Kashif Ashfaq CEO Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) for holding successful 3-day 12th Interiors Pakistan expo in Sialkot, Anjum Nisar said currently, paper and furniture and local industries were experiencing serious supply shocks which were not only impeding their further growth but also adversely affecting their international competitiveness.

The FPCCI President urged the furniture industry to remain resilient by innovating, adopting technology as well as diversifying export markets in order to sustain demand in the long run. "We have to overcome challenges to strengthen our market share, we must continue to produce innovative and market-oriented products to meet challenging times," he added.

Anjum Nisar said in the absence of enough supplies of wood, cheaper furniture made of fancy and laminated sheets of chipboard has flooded the local market.

He said wooden furniture, like that of shishum wood was quite expensive therefore Shishum's furniture was made for selected buyers only.

Mian Kashif thanked Anjum Nisar for greeting him on successful PFC expo at Sialkot and said Pakistan needs mass tree plantation at plain, hilly and other empty areas with the support of private organizations and government to meet the demands of the growing furniture industry.

Kashif Ashfaq termed Interiors Pakistan' mega exhibition a truly memorable experience and aimed at exploring new opportunities for enhancing volume of mutual trade in furniture sector.

He also thanked President Sialkot Chamber Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jillani and President Pakistan leather garments exportersassociation Hassan Ali Bhatti and others tycoons for gracing the expo andmade it a success in Sialkot which was ever event of this nature in the city.