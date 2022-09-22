UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Urges SNGPL To Resolve Industrial Low Gas Pressure Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FPCCI urges SNGPL to resolve industrial low gas pressure issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi urged the Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Thursday to resolve the issues of low gas pressure, being faced by the industry.

He said that the gas company should put the industry on priority for supply of gas and address advance billing issues of the industry immediately, as in the current economic scenario, they were facing numerous difficulties in doing business and productivity.

Nadeem Qureshi presented these demands to SNGPL Managing Director Syed Ali Javed Hamdani, who visited the FPCCI Regional Offices, here to listen to the concerns of business community.

During the meeting, Hamdani instructed the officers concerned to solve the problems of industrialists and businesspeople.

Nadeem said that low gas pressure hit the industry badly; therefore, the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel on the run.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President FPCCI Riffat Malik, Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian, Convener Committee for Gas Shafiq Ahmed Butt, SNGPL Senior GM Business Development Jawad Saleem, Senior GM Distribution Tayyab Faisal, GM Business Development Wajiha Anwar and others.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Company Muhammad Ali Ahmed Butt Gas All Industry General Motors SNGPL

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

1 hour ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

1 hour ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

3 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.