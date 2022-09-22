FPCCI urges SNGPL to resolve industrial low gas pressure issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi urged the Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Thursday to resolve the issues of low gas pressure, being faced by the industry.

He said that the gas company should put the industry on priority for supply of gas and address advance billing issues of the industry immediately, as in the current economic scenario, they were facing numerous difficulties in doing business and productivity.

Nadeem Qureshi presented these demands to SNGPL Managing Director Syed Ali Javed Hamdani, who visited the FPCCI Regional Offices, here to listen to the concerns of business community.

During the meeting, Hamdani instructed the officers concerned to solve the problems of industrialists and businesspeople.

Nadeem said that low gas pressure hit the industry badly; therefore, the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel on the run.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President FPCCI Riffat Malik, Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian, Convener Committee for Gas Shafiq Ahmed Butt, SNGPL Senior GM Business Development Jawad Saleem, Senior GM Distribution Tayyab Faisal, GM Business Development Wajiha Anwar and others.