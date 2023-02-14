FPCCI urges to agree on economic development agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Tuesday urged all the stakeholders to agree on economic development agenda, which was the only way to improve and develop the national economy for social uplift and prosperity.

Addressing traders at Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI), he said that being an apex trade body, FPCCI would make all efforts to help in resolving grievances of the business community across the country. He reiterated that full cooperation and support will be extended to ICSTSI to pursue their business interests.

He said that Pakistan's economy be restored and developed by promoting small trade and small industry, adding that local population was increasing every year for which more employment opportunities and other facilities were also required.

He further said that all trade bodies shall work together for the improvement of the economy and development of the country, adding that all the problems can only be solved by sitting together with good intentions and sincerity and come up with the best economic model to get the country out of the current economic crisis.