FPCCI urges urgent action amidst Pakistan’s economic situation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Acting patron in-chief of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) S M Tanveer on Sunday outlined the severity of the country's economic challenges, citing the uncontrollable electricity rates and the closure of industries not only in KPK but also in other parts of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by the Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the Industrialist Association.

S.M Tanveer compared this situation with the progress being made by neighboring country Afghanistan in promoting industry and textiles to boost its economy.

He stressed the urgent need for action to address these issues, particularly emphasizing the untapped potential of the Hazara region's natural resources.

The seminar was attended by the President of FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman of the National Business Group Mian Zahid and Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Hajji Iftikhar Ahmad among others.

Tanveer underscored the importance of business promotion to stimulate economic growth, advocating for increased exports as a means to alleviate unemployment. He expressed concern over the nation's declining competency and urged a focus on utilizing Pakistan's abundant natural resources for development.

The business community also raised concerns about the burden of industry expenses and called for special relief for small industries in the upcoming budget. They emphasized the detrimental impact of high electricity bills on factory closures and urged a reduction in industry taxes.

He concluded by seeking recommendations for addressing these issues in the upcoming budget, while special shields were presented to guests by the Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a souvenir was awarded to Hajji Iftikhar by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.