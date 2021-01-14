FPCCI vows to play role for modernizing GB Industrial Sector

The Chairman, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office, Qurban Ali on Thursday vowed to enhance the cooperation with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan for modernization and growth of the local Industrial of GB region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chairman, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office, Qurban Ali on Thursday vowed to enhance the cooperation with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan for modernization and growth of the local Industrial of GB region.

The senior leader of the FPCCI invited the government of Gilgit-Baltistan for enhancing cooperation and Joint Venture of local industrialist with industries of major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad through the platform of FPCCI, said a press release issued by Pakistan Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here.

He said this while meeting the Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan, Mohammad Khalid Khursheed Khan here in FPCCI and also greeted the CM for holding the new office.

He said that Gilgit Baltistan has huge potential in tourism, Agriculture, livestock, mining, fisheries, fruits and vegetables, for exploring this potential, there is a need to develop agro industry in the region.

He said that value addition in local Agriculture would not only boost the GBs economy but also earn foreign exchange for the country through trade of these items.

Qurban said that Pakistan has huge potential to convert its land to trade corridor for regional and world trade through its geo-economic location in the region.

Chairman FPCCI said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a project of global significance would connect the whole country from Balochistan to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with big economies like China.

Qurban Ali said that Gilgit Baltistan and Northern Areas are considered as the gateway of CPEC as after the completion of this mega project Gilgit Baltistan would not only be connected with the major cities of the country but also with the great neighboring economy China.

He said that there is need to speedy work on Gilgit Baltistan Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to modernize the local industry to increase the local export to the neighboring China and Central Asian States (CARs).

FPCCI would arrange to offer a comprehensive development plan for modernizing the industrial sector in the country, he added.

Qurban Ali said that "We will play a due role and will take all necessary initiatives to solve the problems faced by the business community of GB region and FPCCI will lead the struggle for economic growth through sustainable industrial growth.

"We now united for the country's economic development and growth." The senior business leader said that now it's our responsibility to take steps to resolve the issues and problems of the Business Community of GB region for the betterment of Pakistan and for the betterment of the Business Community of Pakistan.

Qurban Ali demanded the Business Community to stand united from the platform of FPCCI, to make Pakistan economically developed and prosperous.

Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan, Mohammad Khalid Khursheed greeted the Newly Chairman FPCCI, Capital Office Qurban Ali for holding new office said that FPCCI is the main organization of the business community of the country.

He also agreed to enhance the cooperation between the government of GB and FPCCI for the promotion of modern industrial culture in GB region.