FPCCI VP discusses Pak-Britain trade ties with consul general to UK

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( FPCCI) Vice President Qaisar Khan Daudzai Thursday met with Pakistan's Consul General to UK, Muhamad Tariq, at FPCCI office to discuss PakUK trade and economic relations after Brexit in January 2021.

Qaisar Khan Daudzai said that UK was Pakistan's largest trading partner in Europe, in past Pakistan's trade with UK was found favourable to Pakistan. However, in post-Brexit era from Jan 2021, Pakistan has to negotiate new tariff lines for its exports to UK.

On this occasion, the consul general said that in post-Brexit the UK will expand its trade relations with the non-EU countries.

The FPCCI vice president said that globally, Pakistan's trade potential has been boosted in terms of CPEC. In order to strengthen PakUK trade and economic relations Pakistan can offer unique opportunities to UK investors for investment in CPEC related projects.

He further said that FPCCI in coordination and guidance of Pakistani missions in UK would jointly boost the bilateral economic relations.