UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Welcomes FBR Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 08:53 PM

FPCCI welcomes FBR decision

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Saturday welcomed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decision to withdraw its clarification issued vide C.NO.11(17)DRD/2010-56598 dated April 27, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Saturday welcomed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) decision to withdraw its clarification issued vide C.NO.11(17)DRD/2010-56598 dated April 27, 2021.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the business activities of Pakistani exporters were being severely affected due to SRO 492. Business activities will resume once this issue is resolved, and exports will increase.

FPCCI office-bearers have specially thanked Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail and Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed.

The Federation's spokesman told media here that the FPCCI delegation raised the issue of SRO492 (1) / 2009, among other topics, during a recent meeting with the Minister of Finance and Revenue and Chairman FBR.

Following the request of the Federation Chamber, the FBR has withdrawn its clarification issued vide C.NO.11(17)DRD/2010-56598 dated April 27, 2021.

Officials of the Businessmen Democratic Group of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the FPCCI several times to address the issue of SRO492 (1) / 2009.

The FPCCI leadership was asked to resolve the issue.

The Federation Chamber leadership has met the FBR officials several times to resolve the issue, for which the business community of Sialkot has thanked the FPCCI leadership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Sialkot Chamber April FBR Commerce Media Industry

Recent Stories

PPP Senator criticizes PTI Chief for propagating t ..

PPP Senator criticizes PTI Chief for propagating theory of foreign conspiracy

56 seconds ago
 Relief camps to prevent citizens from heat stroke ..

Relief camps to prevent citizens from heat stroke set up at various places in ci ..

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

3 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: France MotoGP grids

Motorcycling: France MotoGP grids

5 minutes ago
 IG takes notice of death of accused

IG takes notice of death of accused

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.