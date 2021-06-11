FPCCI welcomes federal budget

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Friday welcomed the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22 terming it a tax free and economic growth oriented budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Friday welcomed the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22 terming it a tax free and economic growth oriented budget.

FPCCI President Nasir Hayat Magun, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Regional Chairman Chaudhry Saleem Bhilar and former President Mian Anjum Nisar expressed these views while giving their viewpoint over the budget here.

The Federation's office-bearers said that the federal government had incorporated more than 70 percent of the FPCCI's recommendations in the budget document, while no new tax was imposed in the next financial year.

They said that custom and regulatory duties on most of the items had been abolished which was a good sign for economic growth. They also appreciated the PTI government for abolishing regulatory duty on 222 industrial raw materials.

They also expressed the gratitude that the government had accepted the FPCCI proposal to determine the value of turnover, and withholding tax had also been reduced.

The issues pertaining to Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) had also been addressed by the federal government and the decision in the ADRC would now be made in 60 days, they mentioned and urged the government to also issue notification regarding ADRC at the earliest.

FPCCI office-bearers called for supportive and comprehensive measures by the government for promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They said that the business community had since long been calling for giving an end to harassment by the FBR (Federal board of Revenue) officials regarding income tax, and the present government took a good step in this regard as a third party would now check who paid less income tax and take a decision accordingly.

Last month, FBR issued 50,000 notices and this measure would not only ensure ease of doing business but also expand trade activities.

Placing the IT (information technology) industry in zero rated sectors was yet another step in the right direction, they said and added that setting up of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would also bring industrial revolution as well as help increase the country's exports.