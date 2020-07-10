FPCCI welcomes govt initiative to promote tourism in the country

The business community welcomes the decision of the federal government for taking initiative of long term policy (10 Years) for the promotion of tourism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The business community welcomes the decision of the Federal government for taking initiative of long term policy (10 Years) for the promotion of tourism in the country.

Looming threat of the COVID-19 and its effects prevails on every industry,including tourism, keep the situation in mind the step taken by the Prime Minister and his team for promotion of tourism is appreciable.

This was stated by Qaisar Khan Daudzai, Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chmber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) & Incharge Capital Office, Islamabad.

Qaisar Khan said, that National e-Portal and Brand Pakistan need to be publicized widely both on national level and globally as well through Pakistani missions abroad.

He further said that with the passage of time as Covid 19 situation will be end, and life will come to its normal position. He expressed his hope that foreign tourists will visit Pakistani tourist spots as and when Covid 19 situation is controlled and normalized globally. He suggested that Pakistani Missions abroad maybe advised to do hold awareness session about tourism in Pakistan through Seminars, and road shows abroad.

Vice Preside FPCCI, further said that tourism being industry is contributing 10% share in GDP of many countries while in Pakistan it's share in GDP is noly 3%.

We have a lot of tourism potential in our country in all four provinces alongwith four beautiful seasons, he added.