FPCCI Welcomes IMF Deal

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 10:50 PM

FPCCI welcomes IMF deal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Friday welcomed the agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

Sharing his viewpoint in this regard with media here, he added that the agreement with the IMF would determine the correct direction of the country's economy.

The FPCCI president thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for securing this long awaiting and crucial agreement.

He was of the view the IMF deal would prove to be a big gift for stability of the country's economy.

