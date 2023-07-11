FPCCI welcomes Pak, Kazakhstan direct air link

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tuesday welcomed commencing of a direct air link between Pakistan and Kazakhstan as it would help enhance bilateral economic cooperation and prove to be a milestone in forging mutual business and economic integration with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Shiekh told the media here that direct flights would increase the possibilities of economic cooperation between the two countries. Two flights in a week from Almaty, the industrial hub of Kazakhstan to Lahore would help enhance economic activities.

Irfan Iqbal said the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzan Kistafin deserved appreciation for playing an important role in the launch of a direct air link between the two brotherly countries.

He said that economic relations between the two countries would improve further with the start of direct flights. He said the business community of Pakistan considered that the step would positively impact trade relations with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Sheikh expressed his views by highlighting its positive impact on various aspects of the bilateral relationship between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

He emphasized that introducing a direct air flight between our two nations would bring about a transformative change, fostering increased trade, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding.

He said the direct air route between Kazakhstan and Pakistan was pivotal in enhancing commercial activities and bolstering bilateral trade. By providing a convenient and efficient means of transportation, this direct flight would undoubtedly encourage entrepreneurs, traders, tourists and investors from both countries to explore new opportunities, expand their operations, and forge stronger economic ties.

In addition to its economic significance, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh underscored the importance of cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. The direct air flight will facilitate more significant interactions between people from both nations, immersing them in each other's vibrant culturalheritage. This exchange would undoubtedly foster more profound understanding, appreciation,and friendship between the two countries, he added.