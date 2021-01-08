UrduPoint.com
FPCCI's Coordinator For Tourism Promotion In Chitral, GB

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:12 PM

FPCCI's coordinator for tourism promotion in Chitral, GB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office, Peshawar Sartaj Ahmad Khan called on Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tourism Zulfi Bukhari and discussed various matters pertaining to promotion of tourism especially in Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Hero Zalmai Cricket Team in-charge Javed Afridi, FPCCI Capital Office in-charge Kurban Ali, FPCCIEC member Mohammad Rafi and Chitral Chamber's Shafiqul Rehman, says a press release issued here on Friday.

During the meeting, they took up different matters regarding tourism promotion in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, holding Polo Pakistan Super League matches in the style of Cricket PSL.

They also discussed issues pertaining to generating electricity from Hyde besides taking measures for enhancing Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and opening a Pakistani consulate in Faizabad, Badakhshan.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan assured the FPCCI would extend full cooperation for promotion of tourism by offering its platforms in Chitral Chamber and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It was informed that Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also personally monitoring tourism promotion-oriented measures and in this regard the KP CM had approved early construction of six roads in Chitral.

He said that the paving of roads were strictly monitored so that the roads to Garm Chashma, Kalash Valley Road, Chitral Arand and Shah Saleem would also help boost Pak-Afghan trade besides promoting tourism in the area.

He said in-charge of Zalmai cricket team Javed Afrid had assured full cooperation in organizing Polo PSL matches.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan also invited Zulfi Bukhari to visit FPCCI while agreeing to work with stakeholders to take steps for using sports as business development.

He thanked Javed Afridi and Anwar-ur-Rehman for their cooperation in organizing the Polo PSL matches.

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Electricity Business Polo Chambers Of Commerce Pakistan Super League Visit Road Faizabad Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Chamber Afridi From Industry

