ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday convened its group meeting on January 11 in Islamabad to discuss holding of fair, free and transparent election of an apex trade body for the year 2-23-24.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Momin Ali, Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik (S.I) said "we will call on Federal Commerce Minister and Secretary and Director General Trade Organization to apprise them about the affairs of Chamber. He said the all office bearers of FPCCI including President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents cease to hold office on Jan 01, 2023 as their term expires on December 31 last.

He said according to amendment bill psssed by National Assembly last month, the two years tenure of the FPCCI will commence from 2023 and not from 2022. He said now, the FPCCI is without any lawful elected body and it is demanded in the larger interests of the business community that necessary arrangements be made for holding transparent election strictly in accordance with the law. He said that the UBG leadership always firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and promotion of democratic norms. The UBG will never allow anybody to usurp the rights of the industrialists and traders and will safeguard their interests at power corridors.