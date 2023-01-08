UrduPoint.com

FPCCI's UBG Convenes Group Meeting On Jan 11

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

FPCCI's UBG convenes group meeting on Jan 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday convened its group meeting on January 11 in Islamabad to discuss holding of fair, free and transparent election of an apex trade body for the year 2-23-24.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Momin Ali, Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik (S.I) said "we will call on Federal Commerce Minister and Secretary and Director General Trade Organization to apprise them about the affairs of Chamber. He said the all office bearers of FPCCI including President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents cease to hold office on Jan 01, 2023 as their term expires on December 31 last.

He said according to amendment bill psssed by National Assembly last month, the two years tenure of the FPCCI will commence from 2023 and not from 2022. He said now, the FPCCI is without any lawful elected body and it is demanded in the larger interests of the business community that necessary arrangements be made for holding transparent election strictly in accordance with the law. He said that the UBG leadership always firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and promotion of democratic norms. The UBG will never allow anybody to usurp the rights of the industrialists and traders and will safeguard their interests at power corridors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Business Chamber January December Sunday Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippine ..

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines

45 minutes ago
 17 dead in major road accident in east China

17 dead in major road accident in east China

1 hour ago
 &#039;Once in a century&#039; flood cuts off commu ..

&#039;Once in a century&#039; flood cuts off communities in northwestern Austral ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.