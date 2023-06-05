UrduPoint.com

FPCCI's UBG Demands Business Friendly, Export-oriented, Pro-poor Budget

Published June 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) on Monday demanded a business-friendly, export-oriented and pro-poor people budget to gear up trade activities, besides restoring the confidence of investors with a basket of lucrative incentives to attract foreign investments.

Chairing a meeting of industrialists and traders, Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik said that the government was considering their all proposals at all levels and discussing in detail about their incorporation in the coming annual Federal budget, said a press release.

He said the Prime Minister's office had sent UBG proposals to ministries of finance, commerce, FBR and other relevant departments, which he added are now in the final stage of approval by the competent authority.

Malik said all proposals were mainly aimed at ensuring growth-oriented and business-friendly environments to boost economic activities in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, prevailing political turmoil and economic upheaval grappling the country.

He said Pakistan was passing through crucial times due to the deadly pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and political chaotic conditions, adding, "At this uncertain time, the business community has come forward with a clear vision to stamp out the quagmire of prevailing critical crisis".

UBG with the consultation of all stakeholders tailored such viable proposals which will ultimately help the government to revive the economy through the upcoming budget, he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was highly appreciative of the contribution of the traders and the business community towards strengthening the economy and promoting a tax culture regime.

He said UBG fully supports bringing the identified millions of non-taxpayers into the tax net to lessen the burden on existing taxpayers, broaden the tax base and promote tax culture in the country.

He said the next budget should also feature a balanced tax collection approach and the government must adopt a strategy for documentation of the economy.

The UBG chairman also thanked the government for their assurance of all viable budget proposals in the forthcoming budget.

