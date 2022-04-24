UrduPoint.com

FPCCI's UBG Group Seeks Budget Proposals From All Chambers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

FPCCI's UBG group seeks budget proposals from all chambers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) Sunday sought viable proposals for coming budget 2022-23 from all chambers, affiliated trade bodies, associations and business community across the country for timely submission to the government.

The proposals must be aiming at to ensuring growth-oriented and business-friendly environment to boost the economic activities in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic impact, according to a press release issued here.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Hamza Malik member executive committee Lahore chamber, newly appointed Central Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik said Pakistan was passing through crucial times due to coronavirus pandemic impact on economy and at this uncertain time, business community should come forward with a clear vision to come out of the quagmire of this critical crisis.In this regard, we should thrash out such viable proposals which help the government to revive the economy through upcoming budget ,he added.

He said the private sector wanted to supplement the new government's efforts, focusing economic revival of the country, adding that joint proposals would help make budget business-friendly, which would ultimately result in a robust export-led growth.

He was of the opinion that duty on Primary raw materials, secondary raw materials, intermediate goods, semi-finished goods and finished goods should be levied on the basis of cascading duty structure.

Shahzad Ali Malik urged the new government to focus on ease of doing business in the upcoming budget, which would attract the much-needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country.The government is highly appreciative of the contribution of the traders and the business community towards strengthening the economy and promoting tax culture regime,he added.

He said "Now public money should be spent in a way so that the sufferings of the troubled people are mitigated. It is a big principle of the economy that through government expenditures, money comes in the hands of people which helps generate economic activities and job creation and helps in tackling the recession."He said the next budget should also feature a balanced tax collection approach and the government must adopt a strategy for documentation of economy. However, it should not be so cumbersome that it results in the suffering of business community.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had to focus on enhancing business relations with other countries as no country in the current era could progress on its own.He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports, and also giving incentives to the expats to lure investment in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exports Business Budget Expats Job Progress Chamber Money Sunday Commerce All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

14 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

14 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.