UrduPoint.com

FPCCI's UBG Group Starts Consultation Meetings For Upcoming Annual Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 02:10 PM

FPCCI's UBG group starts consultation meetings for upcoming annual elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country, has started consultation meetings finalising the best candidates for the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik,(Sitara-I-Imtiaz) after chairing meeting told media on Sunday that a high level 20-member reconstituted core committee today held first preliminary marathon session to fully ensure the selection of the best candidates.

He said that the UBG provincial-level scrutiny committees have been asked submit their recommendations to core committee for the award of tickets to the most suitable candidates contesting elections for the slots of President, SVP and VPs including against women seats.

He said final Names would be announced shortly after further deliberations and consultations with provincial and local leaders.He said that the highly educated young industrialists and traders enjoying the highest degree of integrity with a spirit of serving the business community would be awarded tickets on merit with consensus.

He said under rotation policy, federation president would belong to Federal terrority.

Top leaders across the country from corporate sector and business class including Mian Muhammad Adress,Sheikh Tanvir Ahmad,Rauf Alam,Dr Nouman Idress,Atif Ikram,Sheikh Asif,Sheikh Riaz Ud Din,Arif Jeva and others were present on the occasion.

Shahzad Ali Malik said UBG would win the FPCCI elections as business community was in no mood to try those who had been tested in the past.He said " Major chunk of corporate sector,industrialists and traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community".

"We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of industrialists and traders,"he added.

He said that UBG would act as a bridge among Industrialists,traders and government and all out efforts would be made on top priority to take care of the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Democracy Young Marathon Alliance Chamber Turkish Lira Women Sunday Commerce Media All From Government Industry Best Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.