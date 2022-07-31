(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country, has started consultation meetings finalising the best candidates for the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik,(Sitara-I-Imtiaz) after chairing meeting told media on Sunday that a high level 20-member reconstituted core committee today held first preliminary marathon session to fully ensure the selection of the best candidates.

He said that the UBG provincial-level scrutiny committees have been asked submit their recommendations to core committee for the award of tickets to the most suitable candidates contesting elections for the slots of President, SVP and VPs including against women seats.

He said final Names would be announced shortly after further deliberations and consultations with provincial and local leaders.He said that the highly educated young industrialists and traders enjoying the highest degree of integrity with a spirit of serving the business community would be awarded tickets on merit with consensus.

He said under rotation policy, federation president would belong to Federal terrority.

Top leaders across the country from corporate sector and business class including Mian Muhammad Adress,Sheikh Tanvir Ahmad,Rauf Alam,Dr Nouman Idress,Atif Ikram,Sheikh Asif,Sheikh Riaz Ud Din,Arif Jeva and others were present on the occasion.

Shahzad Ali Malik said UBG would win the FPCCI elections as business community was in no mood to try those who had been tested in the past.He said " Major chunk of corporate sector,industrialists and traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community".

"We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of industrialists and traders,"he added.

He said that UBG would act as a bridge among Industrialists,traders and government and all out efforts would be made on top priority to take care of the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.