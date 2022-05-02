Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) Monday submitted a set of 40 viable growth and export oriented proposals to federal government to accelerate the pace of trade activities besides restoring the confidence of foreign and local investors with a basket of incentives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) Monday submitted a set of 40 viable growth and export oriented proposals to Federal government to accelerate the pace of trade activities besides restoring the confidence of foreign and local investors with a basket of incentives.

Chairing maiden online UBG core committee meeting here today it's Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik informed the participants drawn across the country that all proposals before submission were thrashed out threadbarely and a team of top class business experts further polished and gave final shape. He said all proposals were mainly aimed at ensuring growth-oriented and business-friendly environment to boost the economic activities in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic impact ,prevailing political turmoil and economic upheaval grappling the country.

He said Pakistan was passing through crucial times since it's inception due to deadly pandemic ,Russian-Ukraine war,political chaotic condition and at this uncertain time, business community has come forward with a clear vision to stamp out of the quagmire of prevailing critical crisis.UBG with consultation of all stakeholders tailored such viable proposals which will ultimately help the government to revive the economy through upcoming budget ,he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik said the private sector wanted to supplement the new government's efforts, focusing economic revival of the country, adding that joint proposals would help make budget business-friendly, which would finally result in a robust export-led growth.

He urged the new government to focus on ease of doing business which would attract the much-needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country.He hoped that die hard and dynamic Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had also been most successful Chief Minister of the largest province and most popular President of Lahore chamber,a pioneer trade body of the indo-Pak is highly appreciative of the contribution of the traders and the business community towards strengthening the economy and promoting tax culture regime,he added.

He said UBG fully support bringing the identified millions of non tax payers into tax net to lessen burden on existing tax payers ,broaden tax base and promote tax culture in the country.He said the next budget should also feature a balanced tax collection approach and the government must adopt a strategy for documentation of economy. However, it should not be so cumbersome that it results in the suffering of business community.

He said Prime Minister had to focus on enhancing business relations with other countries as no country in the current era could progress on its own.He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports, and also giving incentives to the expats to lure investment in Pakistan.

Shahzad Ali Malik said earlier budget proposals were fully endorsed by founder chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik and UBG patron-in-Chief SM Muneer.