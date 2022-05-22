UrduPoint.com

FPCCI's UBG Urges Govt For Business Friendly, Export Oriented Polices In Upcoming Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

FPCCI's UBG urges govt for business friendly, export oriented polices in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) on Sunday while hailing ban on luxury items demanded business friendly, export- growth oriented policies and pro poor budget to gear up trade activities.

Talking to a 20 members delegation of traders led by President UBG Zubair Tufail here today it's Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik informed the participants that government was considering their proposals and discussing in detail about their incorporation in the coming annual Federal budget.

He said Prime Minister office has sent UBG proposals to ministries of finance, commerce, FBR and other relevant departments which he added were now in final stage of approval by the competent authority after thorough deliberations at pre-budget session.

He said Pakistan was passing through crucial times since it's inception due to deadly pandemic political turmoil and at this uncertain time,.

Shahzad Ali Malik hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had also been most successful Chief Minister of the largest province would work towards strengthening the economy and promoting tax culture regime, he added.

Malik also thanked government for their assurance for all viable budget proposals in the forthcoming budget.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Poor Budget Chamber Sunday FBR Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

5 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

14 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.