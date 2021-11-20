ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) vowed on Saturday to continue serve business community doubtlessly and gear up the economic activities by fully ensuring business friendly environment in the country on top priority.

Addressing group general body meeting here today, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and UBG Chairman veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik formally kicked off the first round of election campaign of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said UBG since its inception always attached great importance to welfare of business community and advocated their cause at all regional, provincial and national levels without any fear.He said UBG leadership several times met PM, Federal ministers and advisors to PM including Governor Punjab for getting addressed the problems confronted by the traders and exporters across the country.

He said leading business groups of Sindh have also joined UBG fold which is one of the major breakthrough and a success in real term.He said it's credit goes to SM Muneer,a seasoned trade leader of Pakistan.

SM Muneer UBG patron in chief said majority of chambers and associations have assured their full unconditional support and UBG will sweep the upcoming annual election FPCCI with a wide margin.

UBG President Zubair Tufail said that the best of the best highly educated popular traders with a spirit of serving the traders have been awarded tickets on merit and with consensus.

He claimed our candidates would be incarnation of integrity, honesty, patriotism and registered tax payer.

Presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt speaking on the occasion said that "traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community".

He said that always only true democracy prevails in our trade politics and people with integrity have been given responsibilities so that they could contribute to build image of FPCCI and address issues of the business community.

Muhammad Gohar Hanif a candidate for the slot of SVP said "We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders."UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari said that UBG will continue act as a bridge between traders and government and all out efforts will be made on top priority to take care the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.

All candidates for VPs including Mian Adress,Sh Tanvir,Khalid Tawab, Ilmas Hyder,Zahid Iqbal Ch, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Malik Suhail Hussain, Sh Riaz Ahmad, Rehmat Ullah Javed,Mian Waqar Ahmad, and others also unfolded the distinctive features of the group manifesto mainly aimed at accelerating the pace of economic activities.