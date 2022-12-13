UrduPoint.com

FPPCI To Organize Conference On Economy During Next Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 08:22 PM

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold a conference on the charter of economy and a conference on exports in January 2023 to develop proposals for improving the economy and exports.

This was stated by Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan is doing exports with only 10-12 countries and it urged to tap new markets to increase exports.

He urged to focus on engineering products for exports as their share in the global market is 19% while the share of textile products is only 6%.

He stressed that the business community should develop strong unity to influence the government for making business friendly policies and assured that FPCCI would continue to play a role to resolve the issues of the business community and improve the economy.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that LCs of the business community are not opening due to which production activities are suffering and if this situation continues, many industries would face closure.

He said that consignments of imports including soybean are stuck up at ports as banks are not retiring LCs due to which the poultry industry would face a crisis and urged that FPCCI to take up this issue with the government for early solution.

He urged the government to bring down policy interest rate to single digit level to facilitate the growth of investment and businesses.

He urged the government to cooperate with the private sector in boosting exports to China, Africa, Central Asia and ASEAN countries to improve forex reserves.

